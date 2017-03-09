Your Redskins Free Agency Cheat Sheet

WASHINGTON — The 2017 NFL league year kicked off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, ushering in the gold rush of free agency. The Washington Redskins were active early and often, and here’s a running timeline of the news and notes that you need to know:

Redskins Subtract General Manager Scot McCloughan

McCloughan’s firing comes a little more than two years into what was to be a four-year deal, and a week after McCloughan was left behind for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. It also arrives at the start of free agency.

Confirming #Redskins have fired GM Scot McCloughan. "We wish him success in his future endeavors…" team says in a statement. Stunning end — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 10, 2017

The Redskins went 17-14-1 in two seasons under McCloughan and won an NFC East championship in 2016.

Redskins Add Safety D.J. Swearinger:

The Redskins pushed to fill a void at safety on Thursday by signing hard-hitting free agent D.J. Swearinger to a three-year contract worth $4.5 million per year, a source told 106.7 The Fan.

Swearinger has played for three teams in four years, but he is still just 25. He started 12 games for Arizona in 2016 and played in all 16. Swearinger finished with 66 tackles, eight passes defended, two sacks and three interceptions.

Redskins Courting Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor

The one-time quarterback at Ohio State made the full-time transition to receiver with the Browns last season. Washington saw his talent in person in an Oct. 2 game at FedEx Field. Pryor’s size – he’s 6-foot-4, 233 pounds – gave cornerback Josh Norman fits in the first half of that game. Pryor caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown and tossed Norman around like a rag toll. He’s that physically imposing.

Redskins Subtract Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson

A source familiar with today's negotiations with DeSean Jackson tells me it's looking to be in the $11M range… https://t.co/8Jc3GqxBvj — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 9, 2017

Redskins Subtract Wide Receiver Pierre Garcon

WR Pierre Garçon's deal w/ Niners expected to be a three-year contract that pays about $23m over the first two years w/ ~$12m signing bonus. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2017

Redskins Subtract Defensive Lineman Chris Baker

Chris Baker indeed leaves Ashburn without so much as an offer from #Redskins, source says. @diannaESPN had reported it 1st. Wow. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 9, 2017

Redskins Add Defensive Tackle Stacy McGee

McGee, a 6-3, 308-pound tackle, was a sixth-round pick by the Raiders in 2013 and has recorded 63 combined tackles and three sacks over his first four NFL seasons. McGee’s deal is for five years, $25 million ($5 million AAV), per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

DT Stacy McGee to Washington, five years $25m — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2017

Redskins Add Defensive Tackle Terrell McClain

McClain, 28, had 2.5 sacks for Dallas last season in his first year as a starter with that team. The contract is worth $21 million. McClain led all Cowboys linemen with 41 tackles and had two forced fumbles in 2016.

