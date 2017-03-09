Texans Trade Brock Osweiler to Browns

WASHINGTON — The Texans and Browns have pulled off a stunner of deal.

Houston has traded quarterback Brock Osweiler, and his remaining contract, along with a second-round pick in 2018 to Cleveland, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting. Houston also receives Cleveland’s fourth-round pick for 2017, while Cleveland receives Houston’s sixth-round pick for this year.

Schefter notes Cleveland is not committed to keeping Osweiler and intends to trade him. With more than $100 million in salary cap space, Cleveland was able to pull off “one of the most, if not the most, creative” trades in NFL history, Schefter writes.

NFL stunner: Texans trade QB Brock Osweiler AND a 2018 second-round pick to Cleveland for the Browns to take… https://t.co/A4h8uEKwHA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

The Texans have effectively cleared enough salary cap space to pursue another high-dollar quarterback.

Tony Romo says goodbye and thanks pic.twitter.com/ltRigypeHw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

There could be more to this deal as the details unfold, however. Acquiring Osweiler could facilitate an opening for the Browns move on — either by trade or outright release — from Robert Griffin III.

The #Browns are expected to move on from Robert Griffin III. The Brock Osweiler acquisition should clear the way for that — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

From what I understand, the #Browns are weighing simply releasing Brock Osweiler after trading for him. NBA style — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

