Texans Trade Brock Osweiler to Browns

March 9, 2017 4:18 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Brock Osweiler, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Robert Griffin III

WASHINGTON — The Texans and Browns have pulled off a stunner of deal.

Houston has traded quarterback Brock Osweiler, and his remaining contract, along with a second-round pick in 2018 to Cleveland, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting. Houston also receives Cleveland’s fourth-round pick for 2017, while Cleveland receives Houston’s sixth-round pick for this year.

Schefter notes Cleveland is not committed to keeping Osweiler and intends to trade him. With more than $100 million in salary cap space, Cleveland was able to pull off “one of the most, if not the most, creative” trades in NFL history, Schefter writes.

The Texans have effectively cleared enough salary cap space to pursue another high-dollar quarterback.

There could be more to this deal as the details unfold, however. Acquiring Osweiler could facilitate an opening for the Browns move on — either by trade or outright release — from Robert Griffin III.

