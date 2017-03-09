FREE AGENCY FRENZY: Track Every Move | Skins Sign 2 D-Linemen | Danny's Rant | A March on Ashburn?

Report: Redskins Sign Another DT, Stacy McGee

March 9, 2017 4:59 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Stacy McGee, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have reportedly signed defensive tackle Stacy McGee, their second free-agent signing on the defensive line today.

McGee, a 6-3, 308-pound tackle, was a sixth-round pick by the Raiders in 2013 and has recorded 63 combined tackles and three sacks over his first four NFL seasons. McGee’s deal is for five years, $25 million ($5 million AAV), per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Free Agency Tracker: The Latest

Earlier Thursday, Washington signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain — formerly of Dallas — to a four-year deal valued in upwards of $21 million. According to 106.7 The Fan’s Brian McNally, Washington did not make an offer to its own defensive tackle, Chris Baker, who signed with Tampa Bay on a three-year, $18 million deal.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

One Comment

  1. rroland77 says:
    March 9, 2017 at 6:22 PM

    5 years 25 million for this dud??? Bruce Allen at his finest!!!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia