Report: Redskins Sign Another DT, Stacy McGee

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have reportedly signed defensive tackle Stacy McGee, their second free-agent signing on the defensive line today.

McGee, a 6-3, 308-pound tackle, was a sixth-round pick by the Raiders in 2013 and has recorded 63 combined tackles and three sacks over his first four NFL seasons. McGee’s deal is for five years, $25 million ($5 million AAV), per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

DT Stacy McGee to Washington, five years $25m — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2017

Earlier Thursday, Washington signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain — formerly of Dallas — to a four-year deal valued in upwards of $21 million. According to 106.7 The Fan’s Brian McNally, Washington did not make an offer to its own defensive tackle, Chris Baker, who signed with Tampa Bay on a three-year, $18 million deal.

Chris Baker indeed leaves Ashburn without so much as an offer from #Redskins, source says. @diannaESPN had reported it 1st. Wow. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 9, 2017

I am excited to announce I am joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization! I can't wait to get… https://t.co/BRk4wO7oX7 — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) March 9, 2017

