Report: Redskins Sign Another DT, Stacy McGee

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have reportedly signed defensive tackle Stacy McGee, their second free-agent signing on the defensive line today.
McGee, a 6-3, 308-pound tackle, was a sixth-round pick by the Raiders in 2013 and has recorded 63 combined tackles and three sacks over his first four NFL seasons. McGee’s deal is for five years, $25 million ($5 million AAV), per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Free Agency Tracker: The Latest
Earlier Thursday, Washington signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain — formerly of Dallas — to a four-year deal valued in upwards of $21 million. According to 106.7 The Fan’s Brian McNally, Washington did not make an offer to its own defensive tackle, Chris Baker, who signed with Tampa Bay on a three-year, $18 million deal.
5 years 25 million for this dud??? Bruce Allen at his finest!!!