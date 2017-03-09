Redskins Will Sign Free Agent Defensive Tackle Terrell McClain

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain to a four-year contract, according to an NFL source.

McClain, 28, had 2.5 sacks for Dallas last season in his first year as a starter with that team. The contract is worth $21 million. McClain led all Cowboys linemen with 41 tackles and had two forced fumbles in 2016.

Washington is revamping its defensive line. Chris Baker, its most productive lineman with 9.5 sacks over the last two years, is expected to sign with another team. Ziggy Hood, Cullen Jenkins and Kedric Golston are all free agents as well.

McClain is the start of that process. For now, the only holdovers under contract are Ricky Jean Francois, second-year players Matt Ioannidis and Anthony Lanier from the 2016 rookie class and A.J. Francis, Phil Taylor and Joey Mbu. The Redskins have struggled to add impact players on the line in recent offseasons. Contracts with Stephen Paea and Kendall Reyes did not work out. Paea was cut during the following training camp in 2016 and Reyes didn’t last a month into the season last year.

At 6-foot-2, 302 pounds, McClain is strong in the middle of the line. He had a breakthrough season with eight quarterback pressures. He was a starter with Carolina in 2011 as a rookie, but that was too much, too soon for a third-round pick that season.

McClain, who played college football at South Florida, suffered a left knee injury in his rookie year and was cut by the Panthers the following September. He had a brief stint with New England in 2012, was a reserve for Houston in 2013 and his first three years with Dallas were checkered. He was a reserve for two years, but missed 14 games in 2015 with a toe injury that required surgery. McClain broke through in 2016, though, when given an opportunity to start.

