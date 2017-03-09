Redskins Taking Historic Gamble at Receiver Position

WASHINGTON — Few NFL teams let one top-notch receiver leave in free agency, but the Washington Redskins have done that with both Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson this offseason.

And that puts them in the most exclusive company, according to the Elias Sports:

Jackson caught 56 passes for 1,005 yards last season, reprising the deep threat role that he has played throughout his career. It became apparent earlier this offseason that Jackson would not be returning, and he landed in Tampa Bay earlier on Thursday.

Garcon averaged nearly five receptions per week last season, collecting 79 receptions for 1,041 yards. He will be reuniting with former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

To replace that production, the team is looking to Cleveland Browns breakout receiver Terrelle Pryor, who is being courted by the team brass as of Thursday night.

The team is also relying on in-house options like sophomore Josh Doctson and rising star Jamison Crowder. However, expect Bruce Allen and the front office to add at least one veteran option to stabilize a young corps.

