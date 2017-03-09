Redskins Playing Dangerous PR Game with McCloughan

WASHINGTON — Even if Scot McCloughan had to go, the Washington Redskins are unlikely to win the battle of public opinion. That doesn’t mean they won’t continue to try.

It’s widely accepted that the team condoned, or perhaps even encouraged speculation from former player and current broadcaster Chris Cooley about McCloughan’s relapse with alcoholism.

Now, even after the the team finalized McCloughan’s firing, wishing him future successuture , sources within the organization are working to set the record straight. Per Redskins reporter Brian McNally:

An informed source told 106.7 The Fan that McCloughan has not been part of the organization’s decision-making process for months – possibly even since early in his 26-month tenure with Washington. The same source also said Allen, Gruden, senior personnel executive Doug Williams, director of pro personnel Alex Santos and director of college scouting Scott Campbell have been making decisions as a group with Allen holding final say. The source insisted that McCloughan had long ago “lost the respect” of Redskins coaches and staff for drinking episodes that spilled into the workplace.

While the move could help placate a fan base threatening to march in protest at the team’s facilities tomorrow, it’s unlikely to be received well in the greater NFL community. Despite his demons, McCloughan is still a well-respected mind in the personnel community and an otherwise well-liked individual.

Additionally, some of the aforementioned claims are open for debate.

Sports radio personalities at 106.7 The Fan weighed in with thoughts and additional sources after news became official:

An anonymous source blame Scot's drinking is really despicable. Front office guys were all out getting hammered all the time. Get him help. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) March 10, 2017

Why not get Scot McCloughan help? Why not rehab? Why not time away and let him work from home and sort it out? If there wasn't more to it… — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 10, 2017

.@RapSheet says McCloughan was running draft meetings two weeks ago. Also said Kirk Cousins will sign his franchise tag. — Bryan Frantz (@BFrantz202) March 10, 2017

Unnamed #Redskins official (WAPO) “He’s had multiple relapses due to alcohol..He showed up in the locker room drunk on multiple occasions." — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) March 10, 2017

Silver just said on NFL Network he's talked to McCloughan many times over past few days. Called it "an anonymous after-the-fact smear job." — Bryan Frantz (@BFrantz202) March 10, 2017

Scot McCloughan: 2 seasons, 2 winning seasons. Team was improving. Fired. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 10, 2017

Current and former team and NFL insiders also provided insight and their reflections on the team culture in Washington:

Was told late in the season of jealousy up top and how they'd one day use McCloughan drinking as an excuse to can him. Exactly what happened — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) March 10, 2017

McCloughan's ex-colleagues in SF/SEA are furious. He's that well-liked. He owns his past. The struggle is real. But that building … — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 10, 2017

Redskins Park was never going to be a healthy environment for McCloughan. Plenty of people throwing rocks at glass houses there. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 10, 2017

End of the day in the #Redskins & Scot McCloughan union: both sides knew exactly what they were getting into with each other. #EyesWideShut — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 10, 2017

In my time here, I've covered some truly awful situations. Stuff that was difficult to watch. This, by far, is the worst. For many reasons. — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) March 10, 2017

Look, I have no problem with the firing. It's the smut campaign, waged against a man who obviously needs help, that's morally indefensible. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 10, 2017

Xmas before I resigned from 980 I gave programming staff Burgundy & Gold "Embrace the Dysfunction" tshirts. I hope someone wears it tomorrow — Chuck Sapienza (@chucksapienza) March 10, 2017

There will always be two sides to this story, and the truth may never really be known. Without question, juicy details will become public knowledge, and long-form articles will be written, detailing the atrocities on both sides. It will be interesting to see to what degree McCloughan defends himself, or if he uses surrogates in the media and around the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Redskins have major decisions at quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker and offensive line. With McCloughan gone, so too is much of the optimism surrounding the team’s direction, and any benefit of the doubt for the team’s decision makers.

