Redskins’ Options as NFL Free Agency Looms

WASHINGTON — NFL free agency opens at 4 p.m. today and the Redskins will likely be searching to replace veteran wide receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

Garcon is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, and reunited with former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Jackson is headed to Tampa Bay to give the young Buccaneers and quarterback Jameis Winston a playmaking wide receiver, multiple national reporters say.

Meanwhile, the Redskins are prepared to lose defensive end Chris Baker, too, according to two sources. His production dropped from six sacks to 3.5 and the team seemed to cool on Baker a bit. But he’s also their best defensive lineman and needs to be replaced, too.

Washington has already missed out on Calais Campbell, one of the top free agent defensive ends. He’s expected to sign with Jacksonville, ESPN reported on Wednesday night. Campbell played the last nine seasons for Arizona.

Some possibilities left for Washington on the defensive line includes New York Giants defensive end Johnathan Hankins and Kansas City nose tackle Dontari Poe. Philadelphia defensive end Bennie Logan is a possibility, too. The Redskins have also expressed interest in Dallas defensive end Terrell McClain.

Wide receiver is a different beast. The Redskins won’t be able to chase Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt. He’s expected to sign in Cleveland. Do they make a big splash and go after Alshon Jeffrey? That seems unlikely if they weren’t willing to re-sign their own free agents. Jeffrey should cost more — though he is also younger than Garcon and Jackson. So is Terrelle Pryor, who is drawing heavy interest outside of Cleveland, where he had a breakout year at wide receiver in 2016.

Beyond those names there is a limited market at wide receiver. Former Maryland star Torrey Smith is a speedster who was cut this week by San Francisco.

