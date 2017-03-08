Where is DeSean Jackson?

WASHINGTON — DeSean Jackson is playing some masterful mind games on Instagram ahead of free agency.

Jackson has reportedly drawn interest from Tampa Bay and New England, possibly others, as one of the top wide receivers available in this year’s free agency class.

Not sure how serious it gets with DeSean Jackson and Pats. Know that Tampa Bay is a strong one. With Garcon, team to watch is SF. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 8, 2017

The Patriots being in on DeSean Jackson sounds fun but unless he's ready to take a very steep discount, it isn't happening. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2017

Jackson seems to be enjoying the uncertainty of where he’ll end up. Wherever he is in these Instagram posts, it most certainly is not Washington, D.C.

....... A post shared by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

...... A post shared by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

Several cities come to mind: L.A., Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, San Francisco… Oakland?

This mind trick has spilled over into the comments section, where one user speculated he must be in Tampa because “that’s how the sky looks here now.”

Live it up, DJacc.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.