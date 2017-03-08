Where is DeSean Jackson?

March 8, 2017 5:47 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — DeSean Jackson is playing some masterful mind games on Instagram ahead of free agency.

Jackson has reportedly drawn interest from Tampa Bay and New England, possibly others, as one of the top wide receivers available in this year’s free agency class.

Jackson seems to be enjoying the uncertainty of where he’ll end up. Wherever he is in these Instagram posts, it most certainly is not Washington, D.C.

Several cities come to mind: L.A., Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, San Francisco… Oakland?

This mind trick has spilled over into the comments section, where one user speculated he must be in Tampa because “that’s how the sky looks here now.”

Live it up, DJacc.

