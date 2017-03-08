These DMV Businesses Are Offering ‘A Day Without a Woman’ Specials

In the fight for gender equality, women across the nation participated in the “A Day Without a Woman” strike on Wednesday to show their influence on the economy and overall impact on American society.

The idea is for women to not show up to work so that people can see just how much they do. For those unable to miss a day at work, they were given the option to wear red instead.

Businesses across the DMV are offering specials for the strike, check out some of the offers courtesy of The Washingtonian.

Tranquil Space – The yoga studio is offering free red-topped treats to people after their workout. The Outrage – Head to their Adams Morgan store if you want to check out some activities the feminist apparel company is hosting. The activities include free food, free hugs, and a postcard writing station. A minimum 15 percent’s of the store’s profits are donated to women’s rights organizations, on International Women’s Day or any other day, Vida Fitness- Enjoy a complimentary workout, including a class at any six VIDA location all day today–literally all day until 11 p.m. Assistant marketing director Elise Chretien says “Women make up over half of our community at VIDA, and they play an integral role in our company’s success and operations. Without their contributions and leadership, we would not be where we are today.” Laughing Hyena Tattoos– If you were planning on getting a tattoo anytime soon, today might be your day. The Columbia Heights tattoo shop is offering a $40 deal on tattoos today on specific designs “in support of woman all over the world.” $20 of the $40 will go to the cost of supplies, while the other $20 will go to Planned Parenthood. Proper Topper– Grab a free “hot button issues” pin from this apparel boutique. Some of the pins will read “don’t mansplain to me,” and “the future is female.” Tangewood Works– The art studio in Hyattsville is hosting a “Craft-In” where women can create or join a small crafting project for a small fee. Coffee and food is on the house.

Some people participating also vow to only shop from businesses owned by women and minorities on March 8, which also happens to be International Women’s Day.

Enjoy the deals!

