WATCH: Suns’ Gorilla Mascot Slides Onto Court Mid-Game

WASHINGTON — The Wizards and Phoenix Suns went head-to-head in a 258-point shootout in the desert Tuesday night. Distributed properly, the Wizards emerged with a 131-127 win, their 38th victory of the season.
There were plenty of highlights and important things that happened in this game, but that’s not what brings us here right now. Right now, we’re looking at a different, more bizarre event from that contest.
As you can see in the video above, the Suns’ mascot dives well across the baseline, sliding on his (her?) stomach to the paint under the basket, in the middle of a Suns possession. At face value, it is a strange occurrence. But when looking more closely, it appears some sort of object rolled onto the court, and the gorilla went all-in to pick it up.
Here is some important reactionary content for your viewing pleasure:
Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter