Police: Man Arrested After 22-Mile Chase from Laurel to D.C.

LAUREL, Md.— A man led officers on a 22-mile chase from Laurel to Washington, according to police.

Laurel officials said in a statement that an officer recognized a white SUV from an incident that occurred in Laurel on Feb. 18 and tried to stop it late Tuesday.

The driver fled and police followed him onto the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, where U.S. Park Police joined the chase.

The chase ended on P Street in Southeast Washington, where the 48-year-old Laurel man was taken into custody, police say.

The man is now in Laurel police custody and officials say he faces numerous traffic and criminal charges. His name has not been released.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)