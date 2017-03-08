McCloughan Representative, Redskins to Discuss GM’s Future

WASHINGTON — Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan’s status with the organization could soon be clarified.

McCloughan has been away from the team since Feb. 20 and is no longer a part of its decision-making process, according to a source. His agent, Peter Schaffer, will meet with team president Bruce Allen in the coming days, a separate source confirmed. ESPN’s John Keim reported that news first on Wednesday afternoon.

Schaffer was in Norman, Okla. on Wednesday for the University of Oklahoma’s Pro Day. He is the agent for Sooners running back Joe Mixon, a possible first-round pick in the 2017 draft.

McCloughan’s status has been in limbo for weeks. He was not allowed to talk to reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. in January and stayed home from the NFL Scouting Combine last week in Indianapolis. McCloughan was not at Redskins Park on Tuesday or Wednesday, either, as the team’s front office returned to work in Ashburn after the combine.

McCloughan and the Redskins cited the death of his grandmother for his absence. She died on Feb. 6. A team spokesman said for the second consecutive day on Wednesday that the franchise “is focused on free agency” and would have no comment on any meeting between Allen and McCloughan.

That focus could last a while yet. The NFL legal tampering period opened on Tuesday and players can begin signing contracts at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Washington signed tight end Vernon Davis to a three-year contract on Tuesday night. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are expected to go elsewhere.

That means the Redskins need help at that spot. They also seek to bolster the defense with at least one impact free agent. McCloughan is not a part of that process – nor was he when Washington extended the franchise tag to quarterback Kirk Cousins on Feb. 28.

As always, team president Bruce Allen and Eric Schaffer, vice president of football administration/general counsel, work on contracts. McCloughan was never directly involved in that aspect of the organization anyway. Alex Santos is the director of pro personnel with Scott Campbell the director of college scouting. Doug Williams is a senior personnel executive.

All of those men were in their current roles before McCloughan was hired. And all three were with Allen, Schaffer and members of the coaching staff, including head coach Jay Gruden, in Indianapolis. Gruden also signed a contract extension there on Saturday night.

