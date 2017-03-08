La Canfora: Redskins Already Discussing McCloughan’s Replacement

WASHINGTON — Uncertainty at Redskins Park prevails into another week.

With GM Scot McCloughan’s future still up in the air and the official start to free agency on the horizon, there couldn’t be a more inopportune time for front office instability.

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora pulls back the curtain in his latest column in an attempt to expose what the heck is going on behind closed doors at Redskins Park.

“This was a nice two-year run of relative continuity, but with their general manager, Scot McCloughan, banished from the scouting combine and out of the building for the start of free agency, it’s fair to say Snyder is back on script,” La Canfora writes.

“Dysfunction abounds, the team’s employees are unsure of who is really in charge or what the future holds, and at this point I fully expect the Redskins to be moving on from McCloughan shortly after the draft.”

The Redskins have been looking at replacement options for McCloughan for some time, La Canfora notes, and former Tampa Bay GM Mark Dominik is currently under consideration.

According to numerous league sources, and several who have been in contact with Allen and/or the owner, the team’s brass has been entertaining new options for general manager for quite some time. They have had internal discussions about the next GM, and essentially have begun the process. The name of former Tampa GM Mark Dominik, who worked previously with Allen, has surfaced, though I’m not sure they go in that direction. (I can’t help but wonder if executive Alex Santos, well thought of and who has risen from the lowest ranks in the organization, would make sense as well, as this team has never promoted from within at the GM spot and it would love to sell that idea now, not to mention that a veteran GM might not be as malleable to Snyder’s ways).

The longer this thing drags out, the more it appears McCloughan’s departure moves closer to inevitability.

