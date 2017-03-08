Report: Cousins Wants Out of D.C.; Redskins to Spend Heavy on Defense

WASHINGTON — The Redskins are preparing for life after Kirk Cousins, which could mean massive spending on the defensive side of the ball, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

“In speaking with someone with the Washington Redskins, they were telling me that they want to spend almost the majority of their draft and majority of their free agent on defense, because they want to build a team for whether they have Kirk Cousins or not,” Wyche said on NFL Network Wednesday.

“They know they’ve got a pretty good offensive line. They know they’ve got a solid run game,” he said. “Now they want to put their money on defense. We know they’ve got a lot of areas to address, in the secondary and at the second level of linebacker. That’s where they can probably go in the draft and in free agency.”

The Redskins extended Kirk Cousins the exclusive franchise tag last week, but he has yet to sign it.

“But now we’re talking about adding another wide receiver and also being in the quarterback market if they do trade Kirk Cousins,” Wyche said. “Everything I am hearing out of that building from folks I’ve talked to there is that Cousins has made it clear he does not want to be there. He wants to get to San Francisco and play for Kyle Shanahan.”

