House Committee to Vote on Continuing D.C. School Vouchers

WASHINGTON — A House committee will vote on whether to continue a private-school voucher program for students in Washington.

The District of Columbia is the only place in the country where kids get federal funding to attend private and parochial schools.

The bill up for a vote Wednesday in the House Oversight Committee would reauthorize the program for five years. Similar bills have passed the House in recent years but not the Senate. Nonetheless, Congress has continued to fund the voucher program every year in spending bills.

The federal government provides $20 million a year for private school scholarships. It also kicks in money for Washington’s public schools and for its private schools.

Many officials in the heavily Democratic city oppose the vouchers, but Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser has historically supported them.

