Chris Thompson Learns He’s Been Tendered by Redskins via Twitter

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have tendered restricted free agents Chris Thompson and Will Compton, the team announced late Wednesday morning.
The only problem is it looks like Chris Thompson found out the same way everybody else did: via Twitter.
Shortly after the Redskins’ initial announcement tweet, Stephen Czarda, the team’s senior writer and content coordinator, tweeted the story out from his own account.
And then shortly after that, Thompson tweeted out the following, which has since been deleted.
Redskins reporter Lake Lewis later added that Thompson had indeed been given a second-round tender, despite his agent not receiving any paperwork.
And just for a final note, it turns out GM Scot McCloughan is, as expected by just about everybody at this point, not among the group meeting with free agents and their agents on behalf of the Redskins.
So to recap: A decision was made that directly and significantly impacted a Redskins player’s future by the Redskins front office, which is currently run by Bruce Allen and Eric Eric Schaffer, neither of which is the General Manager, and that player found out about that decision via social media.
Players sometimes find out they’ve been traded via social media, but that’s typically because somebody has leaked the story to a reporter, who then breaks the news on Twitter. This is different. This is the team announcing a personnel decision on Twitter before alerting the player. That’s unusual.
UPDATE
Thompson eventually clarified his news on Twitter.
Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter