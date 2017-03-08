Chris Thompson Learns He’s Been Tendered by Redskins via Twitter

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have tendered restricted free agents Chris Thompson and Will Compton, the team announced late Wednesday morning.

The only problem is it looks like Chris Thompson found out the same way everybody else did: via Twitter.

Shortly after the Redskins’ initial announcement tweet, Stephen Czarda, the team’s senior writer and content coordinator, tweeted the story out from his own account.

And then shortly after that, Thompson tweeted out the following, which has since been deleted.

Redskins reporter Lake Lewis later added that Thompson had indeed been given a second-round tender, despite his agent not receiving any paperwork.

#Redskins 2nd round tender RB Chris Thompson despite agent not getting paperwork! Team does want to work out a long term deal however. — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) March 8, 2017

And just for a final note, it turns out GM Scot McCloughan is, as expected by just about everybody at this point, not among the group meeting with free agents and their agents on behalf of the Redskins.

Bruce Allen and Eric Schaffer have been speaking with reps for free agent players during tampering period, per multiple sources — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) March 8, 2017

So to recap: A decision was made that directly and significantly impacted a Redskins player’s future by the Redskins front office, which is currently run by Bruce Allen and Eric Eric Schaffer, neither of which is the General Manager, and that player found out about that decision via social media.

Players sometimes find out they’ve been traded via social media, but that’s typically because somebody has leaked the story to a reporter, who then breaks the news on Twitter. This is different. This is the team announcing a personnel decision on Twitter before alerting the player. That’s unusual.

People running #Redskins without Scot McCloughan are same people who were running team before he got here. Why didn't he bring in his guys? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2017

UPDATE

Thompson eventually clarified his news on Twitter.

I'm sorry y'all I had a moment. Just wish I could've been the one to break news to you guys. Miscommunication on my part. — Chris Thompson (@ChrisThompson_4) March 8, 2017

