Vote: Crown The ‘Vasectomy Madness’ Champion!

It’s that glorious time of year again. No, we’re not talking about March Madness… we’re talking about Vasectomy Madness! We are giving you the chance to win a vasectomy procedure surgery, performed by Dr. Kelly Chiles from The GW Medical Faculty Associates: Urology Department.

We asked listeners to tell us why they deserved to win a vasectomy procedure. We have trimmed the contestants to three brave souls.

Grand prize winner gets pre-operative assessment and consultation, the vasectomy procedure, and aftercare, including a semen analysis in two to three months.

MEET THE FINALISTS

Mike from Leesburg

I’m 1 in 700 where a vasectomy wasn’t effective birth control. After having 3 kids within 5 years, it was an easy decision to get snipped. Had it done in August 2015. Apparently I have super sperm and we’re now expecting kid No. 4 on March 8th. Need another snip and money for college!

Abe from Warrenton

I’ve tried for a boy 4 times; having my 4th child in July. I’m 38 years and and was actually in the market for a procedure after our 3rd was born; the last one being a surprise. Thought it was an omen; its not. 4th girl due in July. I am the only male (including our female dog) in a household full of estrogen drama. A buddy of mine, my neighbor, has three girls, same ages as mine and is having a 4th a month before my 4th is due….his is a boy. I’m happy for him…really.

Charles from King George

I am a 41 year old father of 4 kids, ages 19, 18, 12 (years) and 5 months by 3 different mothers. Due to the cost of the procedure and my low budget company insurance I cannot afford to get one.

