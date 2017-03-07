Scot McCloughan Not at Redskins Park as Free Agency Window Opens

WASHINGTON — Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was not at Redskins Park on Tuesday as the NFL’s legal tampering window opened, according to a team source.

McCloughan also missed the NFL Combine last week citing “family reasons.” The team also used that to explain his absence. Another source told 106.7 The Fan last week that McCloughan hasn’t been at the facility since Feb. 20. McCloughan himself denied that when reached for comment last Wednesday.

That continues a lack of clarity about McCloughan’s status with the organization. A Loudoun Times-Mirror reporter photographed McCloughan walking his dog on Tuesday morning. Last week in Indianapolis, team president Bruce Allen told The Washington Post that McCloughan would return to work “just as soon as things are handled” with his family situation.

The Redskins are in the middle of an important week. They were allowed to begin contacting agents for unrestricted free agents on other teams Tuesday. That legal tampering window ends on Thursday at 4 p.m. when NFL teams can officially sign players. Key internal free agents include wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon, defensive end Chris Baker and tight end Vernon Davis.

Washington spokesman Tony Wyllie said the team is “focusing on free agency” and would have no further comment on McCloughan’s status. McCloughan, of course, is noted for his draft acumen and many in the industry expressed surprise that he wasn’t in Indianapolis last week with the rest of the front office. The Redskins signed coach Jay Gruden to a contract extension on Saturday.

