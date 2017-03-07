Nationals Reunite With John Lannan

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have reunited with pitcher John Lannan.

The Nationals have signed John Lannan to a minor league deal. No invite to big league camp. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) March 7, 2017

Lannan — selected in the 11th round of the 2005 First-Year Player Draft — was one of the first draft picks by the Nationals after the franchise moved from Montreal.

He pitched for the Nats from 2007 to 2012, going 42-52 with a 4.01 ERA in 134 starts, and was twice an Opening Day starter (2009, 2010).

Since making his last Major League appearance for the Mets in 2014, he’s spent the past two seasons pitching in Triple-A.

Here’s to the experiment!

The Nationals signed Lannan with the intention of making him a submariner reliever. It's an experiment. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) March 7, 2017

