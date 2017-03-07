Mark Turgeon: Terps Got Snubbed in Big Ten All-Freshman Honors

WASHINGTON — Maryland men’s basketball (24-7) is ranked 25th in the nation ahead of this week’s Big Ten Tournament, which they’ll enter Friday — with a 12-6 conference record — as the three-seed.

They have an All-Big Ten First-Teamer in junior guard Melo Trimble, and a year removed from a Sweet Sixteen appearance, they’ll look to make their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the first such stretch for Maryland since 2003-04.

What they don’t have, despite their success after starting three freshmen — Justin Jackson, Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter — all season, is a single player named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, a fact not lost on head coach Mark Turgeon.

Here is the 2016-17 #B1GMBBall All-Freshman Team as selected by conference coaches. pic.twitter.com/QYI5cx7V1R — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 6, 2017

I guess 24 wins, 12 league wins & 8 road wins while starting 3 freshman doesn't result in anyone being on the @bigten all-freshman team… — Mark Turgeon (@CoachTurgeon) March 7, 2017

I thought winning was the most important factor — Mark Turgeon (@CoachTurgeon) March 7, 2017

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.