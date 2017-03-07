Mark Turgeon: Terps Got Snubbed in Big Ten All-Freshman Honors

WASHINGTON — Maryland men’s basketball (24-7) is ranked 25th in the nation ahead of this week’s Big Ten Tournament, which they’ll enter Friday — with a 12-6 conference record — as the three-seed.
They have an All-Big Ten First-Teamer in junior guard Melo Trimble, and a year removed from a Sweet Sixteen appearance, they’ll look to make their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the first such stretch for Maryland since 2003-04.
What they don’t have, despite their success after starting three freshmen — Justin Jackson, Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter — all season, is a single player named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, a fact not lost on head coach Mark Turgeon.
