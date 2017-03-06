Pierre Garcon is Literally Laughing at the Redskins

WASHINGTON — The Redskins are all over the place, these days.

Between the drama with GM Scot McCloughan, the surprise contract extension for head coach Jay Gruden and the ongoing negotiations with quarterback Kirk Cousins (who might be traded and who also just announced is expecting a child), in addition to standard offseason responsibilities such as the Scouting Combine and the looming free agency and draft, things around Redskins Park are venturing into early 2000s Redskins madness.

And the busy part of the offseason is only just now about to begin. Free agency starts Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. That’s when Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon will begin sorting out the next step in his career, and it’s beginning to seem as though that step won’t be taken with the Redskins.

Redskins Still Haven’t Made Contact with Garcon, Jackson

Let’s just say Garcon has taken note of Washington’s dysfunction.

Maybe he’s laughing because he thinks the whole thing is being overblown?

Or, more likely, he wants out of Washington and is taking to social media to say as much. He’s already used Instagram to advertise his resume, after all.

