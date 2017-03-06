Win Tickets to a Wine & Chef Tasting at the MGM

March 6, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Chance For Life, The Sports Junkies

Listen mornings to the Sports Junkies for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the “Chance of Life: Wine & Chef’s Tasting Reception” in the grand ballroom at the MGM National Harbor on April 1.

“Chance for Life” — a D.C.-area charity poker tournament and party — has raised more than $2 million to support pediatric cancer research. All proceeds support the life-saving work of the country’s foremost leaders is childhood cancer research and treatment.

The event features food from award-winning chefs.

Courtesy of Chance for Life

