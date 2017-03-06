Energized Jim Tomsula Back in His Element at Combine

WASHINGTON — After spending a year away from football, new Redskins defensive line coach Jim Tomsula — clean shaven and in better shape, apparently — looks energized.

The Internet rejoiced to see the reemergence of Tomsula, hired by the Redskins in January, barking out directions to NFL prospects at the combine over the weekend.

Jim Tomsula is just a big kid out there having fun. pic.twitter.com/Yh6Znn8Iw7 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 5, 2017

Tomsula went only 5-11 in his lone season as head coach of the 49ers. But a year away from the game — and from being a frequent media punching bag — appears to have done wonders for his health and psyche.

