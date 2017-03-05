WATCH: Junior Galette is Not Trying to Take it Easy

WASHINGTON — At a time when hundreds of NFL hopefuls are finishing up the biggest job interviews of their lives in Indianapolis, NFL veteran Junior Galette is using social media to prove that he still has explosive power after two years away from the game.

Galette, who has been hobbled by a pair of Achilles’ tendon injuries since joining the Redskins in 2015, tweeted a video encouraging fans to follow him on Snapchat. He gave them a taste of what they might see with drill footage like this:

Follow me on Snapchat: sackman093 👻 pic.twitter.com/btzZHhbAO5 — Junior Galette (@JovaisG) March 5, 2017

Leading into offseason workouts, which are notoriously low impact, it’s surprising to see Galette already working on explosive agility drills, risking the healing process of his legs. However, presumably Galette is under supervision and following doctor’s orders.

Galette re-signed with the team on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, putting to rest any doubt that he still wanted to play and where he wanted it to be. Despite not playing a down for the Redskins, he is one of the players that the team has taken a gamble on in recent seasons, following his spat with the New Orleans Saints and subsequent release.

That opportunity has created unshakable loyalty.

“To actually see that [Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan] stuck to his word, and I’ve never even got a chance to show him how the way I’m going to perform on the field, is very honorable,” Galette told Redskins.com. “The loyalty is very rare, especially in this league.

“For someone to tear both of their Achilles and still be getting a third contract, that’s something you don’t see every day. I owe myself first, of course, but I feel like I owe this team and this city a lot.”

It’s worth noting that Galette vowed to “tone down” the workouts this season, after overtraining may have created an imbalance that led to last year’s injury.

“I know I’m not there right now, but I feel like I am healthy enough to play during the spring training. I just need to tone it down since I was training about three times a day last year,” he said.

“As soon as we get back and do spring training, [I’m ready] so I can get the steps and the footing. Certain techniques, foot and hand placement that you will lose if you don’t work on it.”

From the looks of it, Galette has no intention of losing it, and no paralyzing fear of reinjury. If this is how he looks in March, he could be a scary addition to the defense by September.

