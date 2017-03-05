Redskins Player Tweetstorms About Almost Drowning

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins defensive lineman Joey Mbu isn’t exactly a household name. The Silver Spring native went to school in Houston, then entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta in 2015.

But if one episode of his life had ended differently, he might have been best remembered as a sad footnote in the newspaper, rather than having a chance to become famous through football.

He fired off a succession of tweets on Saturday, finding humor now in the then perilous situation:

Lol idk how to swim dawg. — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

Fun fact, about 3 years ago Lola and I went to a water park. I almost drowned. — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

The tube i was in magically disappeared from under me and I went down the rest of the slide face first LMAOOOOO — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

Then I realized I was too old to drown. So every time I hit the ground I broad jumped to safety — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

I'm not a combine guy, so it took some time to get to a safe area — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

I chilled in the water like this so everyone thought I was playing pic.twitter.com/pVhp2RCXyP — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

And that's how I almost drowned at a water park as an NCAA athlete. pic.twitter.com/hVLOWAbgkw — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

Obviously, this story has a happy ending, as Mbu was able to drown calmly, push off the bottom, get more air, drown some more, push off the bottom, and eventually work his way over to the shallows.

That makes Mbu one of the lucky ones. According to a 2015 Red Cross survey, nearly half of all Americans lack the swimming skills to prevent drowning in open water. Global estimates are that more than four billion people don’t know how to swim.

Fortunately, Mbu is pretty satisfied with his life skills outside of the water:

I'm skilled in 2k and FIFA though — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

And I can recite Mo City Don verbatim — amintore columbu. (@NotoriousMbu) March 5, 2017

The moral of this story: With beach and pool season right around the corner, don’t count on shifty tubes to save your life.

