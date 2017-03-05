Magic Coach Heaps Praise on Wizards’ John Wall

WASHINGTON — Another day and another furious comeback for the Washington Wizards, this one ending with the home team celebrating at the Verizon Center.

After the game, Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel had effusive praise for Wizards point guard John Wall, who sliced and diced the Magic in the paint, while Bojan Bogdanovic led the Wiz from outside the arc.

“They put four three-point shooters out around one of the best point guards in the world,” he said of his team’s second-half collapse. “We got switches, which is what you’re supposed to do, and [Wall] still got penetration and got in a lane. We over-helped a little bit–not a lot–and weren’t able to get to the shooters.”

Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists to help the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Wall gave Washington its first lead after halftime, converting a three-point play to make it 97-96. That capped a 13-2 run and began a dramatic final six minutes.

“I’ve said my whole career–well, John Wall’s whole career–it’s not always a good thing to be up with a big lead on John Wall,” Vogel said. “He really turns into attack mode, he gets it going in the open court and attacks it on the fast break. He becomes a different player.

“Credit him, Bradley Beal, and all the times they were able to find Bogdanovic.”

Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points and made five of his career-high eight 3-pointers during the fourth quarter, and the Wizards came from 17 down to defeat the Orlando Magic 115-114 on Sunday.

Acquired in a trade with the struggling Brooklyn Nets, Bogdanovic connected on his final 3 to give Washington the lead for good with 48.6 seconds left.

“I felt today that I can not miss,” a chuckling Bogdanovic said after his sixth game with the Wizards. “I hope that every game I will have that feeling.”

