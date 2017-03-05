Bentley, Julie and Kirk Cousins Announce Pregnancy

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is expanding his personal huddle this coming season, as he and wife Julie, with the help of dog Bentley, announced the future arrival of Baby Cousins this weekend:

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Doesn’t the dog just look thrilled by the news?

Kirk, already known for his family friendly humor, seems ready to dive headlong into the deep pool of Dad Jokes:

If I'm gonna be a Dad, I'll need some "Dad Outfits"

Send me your looks! Braided belt? Jorts? House slippers? https://t.co/WVvBsw7cYy — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 5, 2017

Congratulations to the whole Cousins family! Look for this to be an ongoing storyline at OTAs, training camp and the preseason.

With any luck, Julie and the baby will be healthy, Kirk won’t need to decide between football and the birth of his first child, and he is still suiting up in the burgundy and gold in September.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.