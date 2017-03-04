The Redskins Keep Meeting Offensive Prospects…

WASHINGTON — This is a thing we’ve covered ’round these parts before: The Redskins desperately need help on the defensive side of the ball.

That is, by far, the most pressing need. The defense was among the league’s worst almost across the board a season ago, and it faces the possibility of getting even worse next season due to the pending free agency of Chris Baker. The good thing is the team has plenty of draft picks to use on defensive bodies, and it can at least hope for development from the four defensive players GM Scot McCloughan selected a year ago.

But the further we move in the offseason, the more it seems Washington is looking at offensive players. Here is an unofficial list of players the Redskins have met with so far at the NFL Scouting Combine, which, of course, GM Scot McCloughan is not present at.

The Redskins have met with the following players at the combine thus far. pic.twitter.com/cy4gktYIHH — Burgundy Burner (@BurgundyBurner) March 4, 2017

That’s 10 players, each of them playing offensive positions. Not only are they just offensive players, but take a look at the specific positions; running back and receiver are considered to be the Redskins’ most glaring needs on that side of the ball, but only four of those 10 players are receivers or running backs.

Would the Redskins Really Draft a RB or WR in the 1st Round?

The two tight ends are somewhat curious, as Washington has one of the league’s best at that position in Jordan Reed, even if he has struggled to stay on the field. Offensive tackle is never a bad area to address, and the Redskins could absolutely use an upgrade or two along the line.

But head coach Jay Gruden might lose his mind if the front office drafts him another guard, even if it is something of a need.

And then there’s quarterback Mitch (though he goes by Mitchell now) Trubisky. Trubisky, expected by most to go No. 2 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, is a strong NFL prospect whose biggest weakness is his lack of experience, having been the full-time starter for North Carolina for just one season. But some see that as untapped potential, and he thrived in his one season.

5 Intriguing Draft Options for the Redskins

It’s quite unlikely that Trubisky would be available when the Redskins are scheduled to draft at No. 17 overall. But, of course, there have been countless rumors about the Redskins organizing a trade with the 49ers that would send Kirk Cousins to the Bay Area in exchange for the second overall pick. It appears that, if that trade were to happen, the Redskins brass would look to draft and build around Trubisky.

Then again, maybe the Redskins simply trade Cousins to the 49ers, who then send their top pick to the Dallas Cowboys, who then send Tony Romo to the Redskins, and the Redskins draft a running back at No. 17 because, hey, it worked for the Cowboys last year!

Draft season is unlike anything else.

