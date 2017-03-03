Wizards Fourth Most Likely Team to Win NBA Title

WASHINGTON — The Wizards possess the fourth-best odds to win the NBA Championship this season.

This isn’t happening. This isn’t happening.

Wake up.

It’s happening.

The Wizards have been on an absolute tear in the new year, winning 17 of their last 21 games, and six of their last eight, after coming off a pair of wins against the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, respectively.

A 2-8 start to the season, you say?

Cash me outs— never mind.

Now the Wizards, per FiveThirtyEight’s projection model, have a five percent chance at winning the title. Sound like a small number? Maybe, but it’s still better than 26 other NBA teams.

The aforementioned Warriors are still in the driver’s seat with a commanding 50 percent title chance. The second-most title ready team, though, is also in the Western Conference — the Spurs come in at 19 percent.

From there, the gap is canyon-sized. Cleveland — at 7 percent and the best team in the east — currently projects to have only a two percent better chance at winning the title than Washington.

A couple other notable projections: The Wizards figure to be a 99 percent lock for the playoffs. Considering their last season concluded with the regular season, that’s an upgrade worth mentioning.

Oddly enough, though Washington still has a better shot at the title than Boston (4 percent), the 39-22 Celtics have a 25 percent chance at entering the playoffs as the top seed in the east, as compared to the 36-23 Wizards’ four percent chance.

