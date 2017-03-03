Tucker: Redskins-McCloughan Drama Doesn’t Make Any Sense

WASHINGTON — Ross Tucker cut through the red tape in trying to understand the drama surrounding Redskins GM Scot McCloughan.

The former Redskins lineman wonders, if the team doesn’t believe McCloughan’s doing a good job, or no longer wants him to be the its public face, why not just fire him?

“What do you make of the diminishment of Scot McCloughan here over the last four or five months?” Eric Bickel of The Sports Junkies asked. “It’s not just him missing the combine, but it’s been muting him, it’s been sort of leaking, everything in their power to kind of diminish this guy. And listen, he’s no angel — everybody’s got their own crap they’ve got to deal with — but man, they are going out of their way to publicly diminish him.”

“I don’t really understand it,” Tucker said. “I mean, if you don’t think he’s doing a good job, then you can fire him. If you no longer want him to be the public face of the team — I think that’s kind of what they’re saying is they don’t want him to be the one answering the questions. Maybe they feel like he hasn’t answered the questions correctly.”

“But then you read these reports where he’s not really even making any decisions, not really doing anything, so I don’t understand why they’re going out of their way to diminish or letting these leaks come out,” he said. “If they don’t think he’s doing a good job, I don’t know why they don’t just let him go. It’s really kind of bizarre.”

“I don’t like those,” he said of leaks. “You have like a leak where he’s not at the combine because of his grandmother passing? And then, I guess I read where she passed Feb. 6 and the funeral was Feb. 13?”

“Yeah. That’s a lie,” Jason Bishop said. “Bruce Allen’s lying about that.”

“Yeah, I don’t really understand that,” Tucker said. “And by the way, I also don’t really understand the thought process of ‘we don’t like how much credit [he’s getting].’ I don’t know if that’s the case, but if that is the case, that’s really flawed because they’re the ones that hired McCloughan.”

“That’s almost like saying, ‘We don’t like how much credit Josh Norman is getting or Kirk Cousins is getting,'” Tucked said. “You’re the ones that hired him. I mean it’s the same thing with McCloughan; you hired him, so any praise and credit McCloughan gets, you get by extension for hiring him.”

