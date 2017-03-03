Teenager Shot and Killed in Oxon Hill Identified

March 3, 2017 1:45 PM
Prince George’s County police are investigating a shooting outside of an Oxon Hill apartment building that left a teenager dead.

Officers responded to 1400 block of Iverson Street for the report of a shooting, they found 17-year-old Jayquan Holloway of Oxon Hill suffering from gunshot wounds.

Holloway was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect may be driving a light-colored SUV, according to police.

Detectives are trying to figure out a motive in the case. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

