Teenager Shot and Killed in Oxon Hill Identified

Prince George’s County police are investigating a shooting outside of an Oxon Hill apartment building that left a teenager dead.
Officers responded to 1400 block of Iverson Street for the report of a shooting, they found 17-year-old Jayquan Holloway of Oxon Hill suffering from gunshot wounds.
Holloway was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The suspect may be driving a light-colored SUV, according to police.
Detectives are trying to figure out a motive in the case. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
