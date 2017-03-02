Scot McCloughan Absent From Redskins Park Since February 20th

INDIANAPOLIS — Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was sent home from the team on Feb. 20, a source has told 106.7 The Fan, and he is not at this week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Reached for comment, McCloughan texted that he is away dealing with the death of his 100-year-old grandmother.

His grandmother, Marie Bessie McCloughan, died on Feb. 6, according to an obituary in the Loveland (Colo.) Reporter-Herald newspaper. The paper reported that the funeral was scheduled for Feb. 13.

McCloughan said the report that he’d been ordered to stay away from Redskins Park on Feb. 20 was “not true”. He said it would “take seven days” to go through the funeral process for his grandmother.

Multiple Redskins officials were seen entering the Crowne Plaza hotel in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening for interviews with college draft prospects. Among them were coach Jay Gruden, senior personnel executive Doug Williams, director of pro personnel Alex Santos and multiple scouts. Neither McCloughan nor team president Bruce Allen were seen entering the meeting.

Washington’s front office is in the middle of a hectic time. McCloughan and his staff are primarily responsible for the draft, which is April 27. The NFL Combine is a major part of that effort and March is a month full of college Pro Days. The Redskins are still hoping to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract. They used the franchise tag on him Tuesday.

McCloughan has been shielded from reporters for months. He last spoke at a formal podium session last May 4 after the 2016 draft. He did not talk to reporters at all at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. in late January, politely declining requests. He did not hold a press conference after the season, either. Last month, Redskins radio analyst and former tight end Chris Cooley openly speculated on air that McCloughan was drinking.

The 46-year-old McCloughan has had issues with alcohol before. He was fired as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers in 2010 and lost a job as a senior personnel executive with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. Writer Seth Wickersham chronicled McCloughan’s alcohol dependence in a Dec. 2014 ESPN The Magazine article. McCloughan cooperated on the piece and within a month was hired by Washington as its general manager.

McCloughan repeatedly denied that he had been sent away from the team on Feb. 20.

“I’m taking care of my family, plain and simple,” McCloughan said.

Yet the same source told 106.7 The Fan that McCloughan had been marginalized in recent months. Williams has taken on a larger role in his absence.

