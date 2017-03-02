Pierre Garcon Makes His Own Free Agency Case on Instagram

WASHINGTON — Pierre Garcon wants to make sure the Redskins, and other NFL teams, haven’t forgotten about him amid all the other Redskins madness.

The Redskins madness in question? Just the general manager of the team not being at the NFL Scouting Combine, one of the most important events an NFL general manager handles in a given year. And several beat reporters doubting McCloughan remains part of the organization much longer.

But Garcon is trying to make his case as one of the most valuable receivers in the NFL. He started on Instagram Wednesday night, posting three graphs depicting stats by himself, fellow Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Terrelle Pryor — all free agents. Then he continued Thursday morning with a fourth graph.

Should the Redskins Sign Alshon Jeffery?

We looking for production or potential? Numbers don't lie. #TheBestAbilityIsAvailabity #DontPlayYourSelfForTheHype A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

We looking for production or potential? Numbers don't lie. #TheBestAbilityIsAvailabity #DontPlayYourSelfForTheHype A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

We looking for production or potential? Numbers don't lie. #TheBestAbilityIsAvailabity #DontPlayYourSelfForTheHype A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

We looking for production or potential? Numbers don't lie. #TheBestAbilityIsAvailabity #DontPlayYourSelfForTheHype A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:12am PST

Free agency doesn’t start for another week, but the Redskins star is doing what he can to push his resume in advance. You’ve got to respect the commitment to himself, I guess.

Here’s a question, though. Is Garcon taking a shot at Jackson, his teammate over the past three seasons? Probably not intentionally, but he definitely goes out of his way to point out that his numbers are better than Jackson’s recently.

Never a dull moment around Redskins Park.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter