Pierre Garcon Makes His Own Free Agency Case on Instagram

March 2, 2017 10:27 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Pierre Garçon, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Pierre Garcon wants to make sure the Redskins, and other NFL teams, haven’t forgotten about him amid all the other Redskins madness.

The Redskins madness in question? Just the general manager of the team not being at the NFL Scouting Combine, one of the most important events an NFL general manager handles in a given year. And several beat reporters doubting McCloughan remains part of the organization much longer.

But Garcon is trying to make his case as one of the most valuable receivers in the NFL. He started on Instagram Wednesday night, posting three graphs depicting stats by himself, fellow Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Terrelle Pryor — all free agents. Then he continued Thursday morning with a fourth graph.

Should the Redskins Sign Alshon Jeffery?

We looking for production or potential? Numbers don't lie. #TheBestAbilityIsAvailabity #DontPlayYourSelfForTheHype

A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on

We looking for production or potential? Numbers don't lie. #TheBestAbilityIsAvailabity #DontPlayYourSelfForTheHype

A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on

We looking for production or potential? Numbers don't lie. #TheBestAbilityIsAvailabity #DontPlayYourSelfForTheHype

A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on

We looking for production or potential? Numbers don't lie. #TheBestAbilityIsAvailabity #DontPlayYourSelfForTheHype

A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on

Free agency doesn’t start for another week, but the Redskins star is doing what he can to push his resume in advance. You’ve got to respect the commitment to himself, I guess.

Here’s a question, though. Is Garcon taking a shot at Jackson, his teammate over the past three seasons? Probably not intentionally, but he definitely goes out of his way to point out that his numbers are better than Jackson’s recently.

Never a dull moment around Redskins Park.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia