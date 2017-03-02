McNally, Russell: McCloughan’s Time with Redskins Nearing End

WASHINGTON — While much of the D.C. area was sleeping Wednesday night, a massive story broke.

Per Brian McNally, Chris Russell and Grant Paulsen, all of 106.7 The Fan, Redskins GM Scot McCloughan has not been with the team since Feb. 20 and has no plans of attending the Scouting Combine.

There are few events more critical to an NFL general manager doing his job than the Combine, as it’s the best time to scout prospects for the upcoming draft. Per McNally, everybody of significance in the Redskins front office, as well as members of the coaching staff, is at the Combine, except for McCloughan. In most organizations, the person with the title “general manager” is the most important person to be at the Combine.

Both McNally and Russell joined The Sports Junkies early Thursday morning to discuss the explosive news, and neither is convinced McCloughan will be with the team even by the time the 2017 season starts.

First, McNally was asked by host Jason Bishop the simple question: “Do you think the Skins will ultimately let [McCloughan] go before the season starts?”

“Yeah, I do, Jason,” McNally answered. “Because there’s too much going on here. The absence of comment after the Chris Cooley comments, the absence of backing, I guess. Maybe they push back here. As I said, Scot has already denied this. The official team statement was that they didn’t know anything about this absence from the team. So I think there’s too much going on here for him to continue to be here.”

Later, Russell joined the Junkies and was asked by host John-Paul Flaim about the timeline of McCloughan’s future with the team.

“NFL free agency starts in a week. The draft is soon thereafter. If you had to bet, will Scot McCloughan be part of NFL free agency decision-making for the Redskins, and will he be in the war room for the draft?”

“That’s a great question,” Russell answered. “I believe he will still be with the organization. I’ve been told that they are hoping to get through May, which is right after the NFL draft, to decide on his future. I’ve heard from multiple people that the end is near and that there might be a parting of the ways at that point, but they’re hoping — hoping — to get through the free agency period and the draft.”

So it appears McCloughan is on his way out of Washington. The only question, it would seem, is when.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter