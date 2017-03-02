WATCH: John Wall Rifles Pass into Marcin Gortat’s Face

WASHINGTON — Nobody should root for somebody to get hurt, nor should people laugh when somebody suffers pain.
But man, it’s so hard to stop watching this video of Marcin Gortat taking a John Wall pass to the face. I mean, it’s just such a perfect video.
That clip is from Wednesday night’s game, a 105-96 Wizards win over the Toronto Raptors. Gortat’s sacrifice didn’t come for nothing, as the Wizards picked up a much-needed win, but the poor guy didn’t need to take a rocket to the face in order to get the W.
