ACMs Reveal ‘The Week Vegas Goes Country’ Details

By Amanda Wicks
The week leading up to the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2nd is going to be one intense party in Vegas.
The Week Vegas Goes Country will include an array of festivities scheduled around the 5th Annual ACM Party for a Cause which will feature Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Kip Moore, Eric Paslay, Chris Stapleton, Jake Owen, Ryan Hurt and many more.
The ACM has announced several fun additional events this year, including a tailgate and a pool party. Tickets to all events will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 18th. A full schedule of events can be found below.
The Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the very first time this year. Catch everything live on April 2nd at 8:00 pm EST on CBS.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
6:00 PM 95.5 The Bull’s 9th Annual All-Star Guitar Pull
Location: Red Rock Ballroom, Red Rock Casino Resort Spa
Performers: Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton
10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
Location: Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
Performers: Alyssa Micaela, Midland, Michael Ray
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
7:00 PM LOCASH with Ryan Follese and Michael Tyler at House of Blues
Location: House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Performers: LOCASH, Ryan Follese, Michael Tyler
8:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach
Location: Mandalay Bay Beach, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Performers: Jake Owen and more to be announced
8:30 PM ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase
Location: The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort
Performers: Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally
10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill
Location: Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill, Harrah’s Las Vegas
Performers: Lindsay Ell, Ryan Kinder
10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Virgil’s Real BBQ
Location: Virgil’s Real BBQ, The LINQ Promenade
Performers: Bailey Bryan, Kenny Foster
10:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: Barnival Songwriter Showcase
Location:Mizuya Lounge, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Performers: Scooter Carusoe, Brent Cobb, Aubrie Sellers, Hailey Whitters
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
12:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: Tailgate Party
Location: Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
Performers: Love & Theft, William Michael Morgan, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Aaron Watson
1:00 PM ACM Pool Party for a Cause at GO Pool
Location: GO Pool, Flamingo Las Vegas
Performers: Jackie Lee, Jerrod Niemann, Old Dominion, Dee Jay Silver
5:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint
Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Performers: Drew Baldridge, Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd, Lady Antebellum, Kip Moore, Eric Paslay, Dee Jay Silver, Brett Young
7:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause at House of Blues presented by CAA
Location: House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Performers: Lauren Alaina, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay, Seth Ennis
8:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach
Location: Mandalay Bay Beach, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Performers: To Be Announced
10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Redneck Riviera
Location: The Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s Las Vegas
Performers: John Rich, Clay Walker
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
12:00 PM ACM Pool Party for a Cause: REHAB
Location: REHAB, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Performers: HISH
8:00 PM ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint
Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Performers: Kane Brown, Easton Corbin, Clare Dunn, Dee Jay Silver, Walker Hayes, LANCO, Scotty McCreery
8:00 PM ACM Awards Official After Party at Park Theater
Location: Park Theater, Monte Carlo Resort and Casino
Performers: Russell Dickerson, Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence, RaeLynn, Clay Walker, HISH