Wizards Officially Sign Brandon Jennings

WASHINGTON — The Wizards have announced the signing of point guard Brandon Jennings, and the release of rookie forward Danuel House.

Waived by the Knicks on Monday, Jennings cleared waivers Wednesday afternoon ahead of signing with Washington.

“Brandon gives us playmaking ability and experience at the guard position while adding another scoring option as well,” said team president Ernie Grunfeld. “His presence, along with the recent acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic and the continued progression of Ian Mahinmi, will help our team as we continue our push towards the playoffs.”

House, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, appeared in one game for the Wizards this season. He missed 39 games with a fractured wrist and spent 10 games on assignment to the D-League.

Although it was initially believed Trey Burke, the current backup to John Wall, would be waived to make room for Jennings, it was House who proved to be the odd man out.

Was talking to @cmillscsn about this last night…there was an outside shot it would be House. Mild surprise. Not a shock #Wizards — J. Michael (@JMichaelCSN) March 1, 2017

Logic: #Wizards need scorers and Burke can score even tho he can has rough spots running offense. House got the least reps of the rookies — J. Michael (@JMichaelCSN) March 1, 2017

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.