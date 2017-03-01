Wizards Given 8th-Best Odds to Win NBA Title

WASHINGTON — The Wizards are good now, which is a reality that is still settling in.

They have the eighth-best record in the NBA and the third-best in the Eastern Conference, and the Toronto Raptors just lost star point guard Kyle Lowry for an extended amount of time, so the next sentence is perfectly reasonable and logical.

The Wizards have the eighth-best odds to win the NBA title, per Bovada.

Not surprisingly, the Golden State Warriors are still the favorite to win the title, of course followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are next, which is all perfectly normal and expected. The Boston Celtics are just barely behind the Rockets (14/1 to 16/1), which is a bit odd, then come the injury-riddled Los Angeles Clippers and Raptors, tied at 33/1. And then, it’s the Washington Wizards, with 50/1 odds.

The Wizards now have the 8th-best odds of winning the NBA championship this season, per @BovadaLV. pic.twitter.com/obBSXxCPMX — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) March 1, 2017

That’s not insurmountable!

What are the chances the #Wizards beat the #Cavs in the playoffs?@TimBontemps: "1 percent, if LeBron gets hurt." pic.twitter.com/gUMUUWevtx — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) March 1, 2017

It’s just bizarre seeing the Wizards in that position. We live in strange times.

