Phew: Vegas Predicts a Pretty Normal Season for 2017 Nationals

WASHINGTON — With the 2017 MLB season a little over a month out, Vegas has weighed in on some of the more favorable outcomes.

The Nationals are one of the winningest teams in baseball over the past half decade, averaging 91.6 wins per season in that time. This year is expected to be no different; Bovada places the number of wins for the Nationals this season over/under 90.5.

NL East (over/under)

*Nationals, 90.5 *Mets, 88.5 *Marlins, 76.5 *Phillies, 73.5

Washington also has the fifth-best odds at winning the 2017 World Series, while the Cubs (tied with the Red Sox) are favored to repeat as champions.

2017 World Series Odds

*Cubs: 9/2 *Red Sox: 9/2 *Indians: 8/1 *Dodgers: 10/1 *Nationals: 12/1 *Giants: 12/1 *Astros: 14/1 *Mets: 14/1

Though as we’ve learned time and time again — most notably in 2015 — the Nationals are frequently at odds with Vegas pre-season odds.

Perhaps if there’s any silver lining to take away, it’s the lack of lopsided predictions for the Nats, positive or negative — nary an SI cover, nor a grandiose ‘Where’s my ring?’ proclamation — in what amounts to predicting a pretty run-of-the-mill season in Washington.

