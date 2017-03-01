Redskins See Progress in Josh Doctson’s Health

INDIANAPOLIS — Social media has increased expectations for yet another injured Redskins player.

Rookie wide receiver Josh Doctson played in just two games last season. He barely practiced. He was in pain from May until the end of the season thanks to pain in his left Achilles tendon.

But his rehabilitation appears to be coming along well after months of frustration. Doctson has even taken to posting his on-field workouts on his Snapchat account – much like teammate Junior Galette, who documented his return from a torn Achilles tendon in 2015 throughout last offseason only to tear the other Achilles just days before training camp in an off-field workout.

Hopefully Doctson doesn’t have to go through that nightmare. But he is running drills at Redskins Park and making progress. One source with knowledge of Doctson’s rehab says he “will be 100 percent” in March. That is fueling expectations of what a healthy Doctson can do next season.

“I tell you what – Josh is really working hard, man and that’s half the battle. And we fully anticipate him being healthy,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. “That’s obviously out of our control. But he is going to have a major impact on this offense once he gets healthy. And that’s the biggest thing for him is to continue to take the strides necessary to get healthy. Not overworking it, but continue to push himself.”

Doctson was drafted No. 22 overall in the 2016 draft. The Texas Christian star had the size and ball-tracking skills to make an immediate impact. But with DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon ahead of him, there was a perfect opportunity to ease into his pro career. It just didn’t happen. The Achilles tendinitis proved too troublesome and eventually spread to the right Achilles. Only now is Doctson progressing.

“The progress is being made that we wanted to see really,” Gruden said. “Obviously, there’s still a long way to go. But I just wanted to make sure that he’s not in a boot in February still. And I think now we’re seeing him do some things on Snapchat. Heck I follow him. No – I don’t even know what that is. But it’s good to see him out there running, doing some football drills.”

