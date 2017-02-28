Nationals Reportedly Sign 36-year-old Joe Blanton

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have added right-handed reliever Joe Blanton to their bullpen on a one-year deal, according to The Washington Post.

The Nationals have signed Joe Blanton to a one-year deal, per source. He's in town today, presumably for his physical. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) February 28, 2017

Blanton, 36, is no longer a regular starter as he was in his prime, but has found a nice role in the bullpens of the Dodgers, Pirates and Royals over the past two seasons, maintaining a 2.65 ERA over 156 innings (111 appearances) in that stretch.

Blanton, as a member of the Dodgers, proved particularly effective against the Nationals in last year’s NLDS, when he held Washington hitters scoreless on one hit and one walk — with five strikeouts — over five innings.

The reported deal is heavily incentive laced, and includes marginal deferments for 2018 and 2019. Blanton has pitched over 70 innings during each of the past two seasons.

Joe Blanton specifics w Nats: $1M in 2017, plus $250K for 50 IP, $250K for 60 IP, $500K for 70 IP, $1M deferred to '18, $2M deferred to '19. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) February 28, 2017

