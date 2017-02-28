Report: Brandon Jennings Expects to Sign with Wizards

February 28, 2017 6:05 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Brandon Jennings, New York Knicks, Trey Burke, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — The Wizards are in prime position to land the services of point guard Brandon Jennings, whom the Knicks waived this week at Jennings’ request.

Waived Monday afternoon, Jennings is expected to clear waivers — a process which takes 48 hours — by Wednesday. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jennings — who wants to play for a contender — already plans to travel to Washington tomorrow to sign a deal with the Wizards.

As Wojnarowski notes, the Wizards must release a player in order to clear a roster spot for Jennings. Trey Burke is a prime candidate for release, as Jennings would be a sure upgrade to back up John Wall.

