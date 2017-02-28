Report: Brandon Jennings Expects to Sign with Wizards

WASHINGTON — The Wizards are in prime position to land the services of point guard Brandon Jennings, whom the Knicks waived this week at Jennings’ request.

Waived Monday afternoon, Jennings is expected to clear waivers — a process which takes 48 hours — by Wednesday. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jennings — who wants to play for a contender — already plans to travel to Washington tomorrow to sign a deal with the Wizards.

Sources: Assuming waivers are cleared on Wednesday afternoon, guard Brandon Jennings and Wizards are enthusiastic about completing a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 28, 2017

Brandon Jennings plans to travel to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to sign his deal with Wizards, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 28, 2017

Washington must release a player to clear roster spot for Jennings, which is likely to happen after Wizards-Raptors game on Wednesday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 28, 2017

As Wojnarowski notes, the Wizards must release a player in order to clear a roster spot for Jennings. Trey Burke is a prime candidate for release, as Jennings would be a sure upgrade to back up John Wall.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.