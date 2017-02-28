Report: Nearly 100 Federal Employees Caught Watching Porn at Work

WASHINGTON — The acronym “NSFW” means “Not Safe For Work.” This is a label generally affixed to pornography, because pornography is something that should not be viewed while at work.

Yet a new investigation found almost 100 federal government employees admitted to, or have been caught, viewing “copious amounts of pornography” at work in the past five years. The investigation, carried out by NBC Washington, found some workers who admitted spending a whopping six hours a day browsing pornographic images and videos.

What’s more, they also admitted to “maintaining tens of thousands of adult images on their office desktops.” That means federal government employees were browsing pornographic websites at work, downloading pictures from those websites and saving them to their work computers. And they did that with “tens of thousands” of pictures.

The investigation also found some of the workers were looking at pornographic images of underage individuals.

In total, 12 government agencies were investigated, including the Department of Justice, the Postal Service and NASA. Here are some of the more egregious cases identified in the report:

*One employee at the Environmental Protection Agency admitted to watching porn for up to six hours a day for “several years.”

*One employee at the Department of Commerce was found to have connected to pornographic websites a total of 1,800 times at work. The employee told investigators “When I am working hard, I go to these images to take a mental break.”

*An employee at the Federal Railroad Administration browsed pornographic websites for 252 hours in a single year. That’s equal to more than 10 full days, and more than 31 eight-hour work days.

