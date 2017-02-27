D.C. United to Break Ground on Audi Field

WASHINGTON — D.C. United is set to break ground on Audi Field, the club’s soccer-specific stadium due to open in 2018, on Monday.

For D.C. United coach Ben Olsen, a former player for the team dating back to 1998, the groundbreaking ceremony represents somewhat of a lifetime achievement.

“It’s incredible. I mean, this is really an incredible day for us,” Jason Levien, United Managing Partner, told The Sports Junkies. “For Ben, he’s been at it since 1998, I guess. We got involved in 2012 and we said ‘we’ve got to make this happen.'”

“I told people at that first press conference I was gonna use my machete to try to find a path to getting a stadium,” Levien said. “What I didn’t realize is we needed about a hundred machetes.”

Monday’s groundbreaking will take place on the eastern edge of the Audi Field property, located on Half Street, and will be attended by MLS Commissioner Don Garber, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Audi of America President Scott Keogh, Levien and Olsen, and United players, staff and fans.

“Jason won’t take no for an answer,” Olsen said. “I mean, he’s done a great job. A lot of people tried to get this stadium. A bunch of hurdles. And to his credit, to get this new home at this point, this quick into his ownership, it’s an amazing day for D.C. United. It really is.”

“We made it a team effort,” Levien said. “We really went through a long process with the mayor, with the city council, with all the stake holders and the community, and I think we’ve come to a terrific place, and it’s gonna be an outstanding building. It really is.”

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.