Capitals Bolster Defense, Add Kevin Shattenkirk in Deal with Blues

WASHINGTON — The Capitals have acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from the St. Louis Blues, both teams announced late Monday night.

The price for Shattenkirk, in a deal which also returns goaltender Pheonix Copley (traded to St. Louis two summers ago in the Troy Brouwer deal) to the Capitals, was forwards Zach Sanford and Brad Malone, the Capitals’ 2017 first-round pick and a conditional draft pick.

Shattenkirk, 28, is in the final season of a four-year deal. In other words: The Capitals just shoved all in.

Initially, there was some confusion among reporters over all the parts involved in the deal, with some noting the Capitals don’t have a second-round pick to give up in 2018.

I'm aware that Washington doesn't have a 2018 second-round pick. It was traded in the Lars Eller deal with Montreal. (1/2) — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 28, 2017

I've been told that's what's in the deal, but obviously something is not right. We'll wait for it to become official and find out. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 28, 2017

I believe there's a condition on the second-round pick involved in the trade — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

Blues also retained some salary on Shattenkirk in the trade but it's less than 50 percent. Not sure yet of exact percentage. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

Though the deal is final, some of that confusion still lingers. The Capitals, in their release announcing the deal, say they relinquished “a conditional draft pick(s),” while the Blues, in their official release, say they’ve acquired “a conditional second-round draft pick.”

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to our organization,” said Capitals senior vice president and general manager, Brian MacLellan. “We felt it was important to acquire another defenseman to strengthen and add depth to our blueline.”

“Kevin is a skilled, puck moving defenseman who we think will help our team at even strength and on the power play,” he said. “In addition, we are also pleased to welcome Pheonix back to the organization. We feel his addition solidifies our goaltending tandem in Hershey.”

Shattenkirk has registered 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 61 games with St. Louis this season and is tied for third among NHL defensemen in goals, tied for fourth in points and tied for seventh in assists.

He is one of just four defensemen to rank in the top-10 in goals, assists and points this season, joining Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman. He’s also tied for second among defensemen in the NHL this season in power-play goals (7) and third in power-play points (20).

Shattenkirk sits just three points shy of tying his career high in points (2013-14: 45), three goals shy of tying his career high in goals (2015-16: 14) and five assists shy of tying his career high in assists (2014-15: 36).

The NHL trade deadline arrives Wednesday, March 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

