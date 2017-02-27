Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Washington DC

Dating as far back at the 17th century, corned beef and cabbage has deep culinary roots in the United States’ Irish immigrant community. Today, the dish is a staple on the menus of most Irish-American restaurants and commonly makes annual appearances at other restaurants during St. Patrick’s Day. Here are five of the area’s best spots to enjoy corned beef and cabbage.
4 F St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 737-3773
www.dublinerdc.com
The Dubliner is by far one of the most famous of the District’s Irish pubs. In 2012, President Obama made a visit to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by grabbing a pint of Guinness. Which was very appropriate given that The Dubliner boost being one of the largest purveyors of Guinness. There is no record of him having corned beef and cabbage during his visit but he easily could have — it is on The Dubliner’s lunch, dinner and brunch menu. It serves the tasty dish with house made corned beef, braised cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, and parsley sauce.
1207 19th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 463-3010
www.irishwhiskeydc.com
Only opened since 2012, Irish Whiskey Public House doesn’t have a long history as compared to many of the District’s other Irish pubs. However, as a winner of an OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award and a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, it has proven itself worth. Keeping with its “traditional with a twist” approach to being an Irish pub, it offers a yummy corned beef and cabbage sandwich made with corned beef, coleslaw, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on rye bread.
2500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 746-9644
Located in Arlington, The Celtic House is often found listed as the best Irish pubs in Virginia. Its commitment to traditional Irish fare is definitely a factor in its many accolades. The Celtic House’s corned beef and cabbage is made with first-cut, slow-cooked corned beef that is simmered with garden fresh cabbage and served aside mashed Potatoes and a fresh parsley cream sauce. A recent Yelp reviewer summed up the dish with these words, “I had the corned beef and cabbage and can’t wait to go back again as it was amazing. The corned beef was incredibly tender, cabbage was perfectly cooked, and the mashed potatoes were super creamy and flavorful.”
105 W. Broad St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 534-8999
www.4psva.com
Another popular Northern Virginia Irish pub is Ireland’s Four Provinces, or as the locals call it: “The 4P’s.” The pub’s Ireland-born owner Colm Dillon has a great respect for his homeland’s pub culture as well as that of his adopted homeland, having previously worked at The Dubliner and many other area restaurants. As such, he takes his corned beef and cabbage very seriously. The 4P’s version is served with corned beef and boiled cabbage, carrots, and red potatoes, along side parsley cream sauce and Irish pub mustard.
3971 Chain Bridge Road
Fairfax, VA 22030
(703) 293-9600
The Auld Shebeen is best known for its live Irish music every Friday and Saturday night. However, plenty of patrons flock to Fairfax to enjoy its authentic Irish eats. Its corned beef and cabbage is made with first-cut corned beef that is slow cooked with cabbage and served with roasted red potatoes, baby carrots and a parsley cream sauce. The delicious corned beef also makes an appearance in the restaurants popular “Irish Mac n’ Cheese.”