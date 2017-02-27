Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Washington DC

By Troy Petenbrink Dating as far back at the 17th century, corned beef and cabbage has deep culinary roots in the United States’ Irish immigrant community. Today, the dish is a staple on the menus of most Irish-American restaurants and commonly makes annual appearances at other restaurants during St. Patrick’s Day. Here are five of the area’s best spots to enjoy corned beef and cabbage.

The Dubliner

4 F St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 737-3773

www.dublinerdc.com 4 F St. N.W.Washington, DC 20001(202) 737-3773 The Dubliner is by far one of the most famous of the District’s Irish pubs. In 2012, President Obama made a visit to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by grabbing a pint of Guinness. Which was very appropriate given that The Dubliner boost being one of the largest purveyors of Guinness. There is no record of him having corned beef and cabbage during his visit but he easily could have — it is on The Dubliner’s lunch, dinner and brunch menu. It serves the tasty dish with house made corned beef, braised cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, and parsley sauce.

Irish Whiskey Public House

1207 19th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 463-3010

www.irishwhiskeydc.com Washington, DC 20036(202) 463-3010 Only opened since 2012, Irish Whiskey Public House doesn’t have a long history as compared to many of the District’s other Irish pubs. However, as a winner of an OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award and a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, it has proven itself worth. Keeping with its “traditional with a twist” approach to being an Irish pub, it offers a yummy corned beef and cabbage sandwich made with corned beef, coleslaw, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on rye bread.