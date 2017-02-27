Alshon Jeffery on the Redskins? Grant and Danny are Torn

WASHINGTON — “Bring me this man immediately. Bring me Alshon Jeffery at once.” – Danny Rouhier

“I’m anti going and getting Alshon Jeffery, honestly.” – Grant Paulsen

Are Grant and Danny embracing debate? Sort of. Really, they’re just truly torn on whether or not the Redskins should go after Alshon Jeffery, one of the league’s top wide receivers who, according to Ian Rapoport, might be about to hit free agency.

#Bears are not expected to franchise Alshon Jeffery again at > $17M, sources say. A top WR on the market will generate lots of buzz in Indy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2017

Jeffery, a second-round draft pick in 2012, has missed some time in recent seasons, due to injury and off-field trouble. He was suspended for four games last season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He has only played in all 16 games twice in his career, in 2013 and 2014, but he has still managed at least 800 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons. In those two full seasons, Jeffery combined for 2,554 yards and 17 touchdowns on 174 catches.

In essence, the argument here is whether or not Jeffery is worth the money due to 1) the uncertain situation at quarterback for the Redskins, 2) the fact that Washington might let Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson leave in free agency due to the money they’ll cost and 3) the possibility that Jeffery would be suspended for a full season if he were to fail another drug test.

Here’s a more extensive excerpt of Danny’s thinking on the Bears receiver:

“I have coveted this my entire life. Bring me this man immediately. I normally have policy. I normally have a paradigm where I’m *dweeby(?) voice* building the team through the draft, and I want to make sure we don’t overspend in free agency, I don’t like the big market. *end dweeby voice* Shh. All done. Alshon Jeffery’s available, go get him immediately. Twenty-seven years old in the prime of his career. He’ll be better rested because he had four games off [for PED use]. Give me Alshon Jeffery at once. Spend more than everyone else. Give me him immediately. I need this in my life, Grant. I want those stupid fades that they can’t stop calling to work once a year. Give me Alshon Jeffery.”

And here’s Grant’s reasoning:

“I want to know what the quarterback situation is before I invest this much money on a wide receiver. I’m not bringing in this toy for Colt McCoy to play with. When you’re driving for the first time, you don’t get a cool car. … Also, the amount of money that he’d be paid is necessary [information]. I need to know how much money we’re talking about here before I allocate those funds to wide receiver.”

Their full discussion on the Jeffery topic is below, but what say you? Should the Wizards chase the 6-foot-4, 230-pound athletic freak of a receiver?



