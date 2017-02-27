Police: Two Shot Outside Oxon Hill Sports Bar

OXON HILL, Md. — Two men are critically injured after a shooting outside an Oxon Hill sports bar.
Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a department spokesman, says the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday. It happened outside of Frank’s Sports Bar, near the intersection of Livingston and Oxon Hill roads. Robinson says the men were shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are working to determine a motive in the case and identify a suspect or suspects.
