What Does Harper’s ‘Warm Body, Cold Mind’ Shirt Mean?

WASHINGTON — For a second consecutive Spring Training, Bryce Harper decided to make a statement with his wardrobe.
Last year, it was the instantly-recognizable Donald Trump-styled trucker hat “Make Baseball Fun Again.” This year, it’s a much more understated shirt in block lettering that reads “Warm Body, Cold Mind.”
The shirt made its debut in his first media address in Florida, and was casually noted by the Washington Post, ESPN, Yahoo! Sports and more, who failed to grasp what it means. Harper then wore it again on Saturday before the first exhibition game against the New York Mets:
The shirt, its branding and message were developed by 2012 Olympic weightlifting champion turned Ukrainian powerlifting coach Aleksey Torokhtiy.
Look familiar?
WARM BODY | COLD MIND ALL day … ALL time … #Snatch #PowerSnatch #weightlifting #torokhtiy_gang #halterofilia #powerclean #eleiko #torokhtiy #warmbodycoldmind #wbcm #olympicweightlifting #olympiclifting #iwf #usaweightlifting #football #штанга #торохтий #hookgrip #snatchbalance
Harper’s offseason weightlifting programs are prolific, so it should come as no surprise that there is a connection between the two. Last April, Torokhtiy caused a stir in the powerlifting community by releasing 11 weeks of free training on his Youtube and Facebook channels, including detailed workouts and attention to form.
Better yet, everything was subtitled. Torokhtiy has more than 35,000 subscribers on Youtube and is something of a CrossFit legend in his life after Olympic glory.
It’s unclear if Harper knows Torokhtiy, has used his system, or if he just likes a cool T-shirt (which he does). But given the weightlifting context, does “Warm Body, Cold Mind” seem like something that this guy would be interested in? Yeah, probably.
