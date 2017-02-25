Redskins Sign Junior Galette to Another 1-Year Deal

WASHINGTON — For the third time in as many years, the Redskins have signed pass-rushing specialist Junior Galette to a one-year deal, per Adam Caplan.

#Redskins OLB Junior Galette is back on a 1-year deal worth $800k ($775 base salary, $25k workout bonus). — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) February 25, 2017

Galette, who has suffered a torn Achilles tendon in each of the past two seasons before he’s been able to get on the field, is presumably on his final opportunity with the Redskins. Missing three full seasons would likely be the breaking point for Washington, but over the two years Galette has been a member of the Redskins, the player and team have shown remarkable commitment to each other.

Galette, despite having basically not played for the Redskins, got the team logo tattooed on his arm. And as the linebacker told Redskins.com, he’s been impressed with how GM Scot McCloughan has kept his word and stuck with Galette all this time.

“To actually see that he stuck to his word and I’ve never even got a chance to show him how the way I’m going to perform on the field is very honorable,” Galette said of McCloughan. “The loyalty is very rare especially in this league. For someone to tear both of their Achilles and still be getting a third contract, that’s something you don’t see every day. I owe myself first, of course, but I feel like I owe this team and this city a lot.”

Galette has been working out with the team the past few days, and he looks like he’s starting to regain that explosiveness that helped him pile up 22 sacks over the 2013 and 2014 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

This What You Call – " GET OFF" pic.twitter.com/3PCto1lN7R — Junior Galette (@JovaisG) February 24, 2017

If he can get on the field and perform even close to the best of his abilities, the Redskins’ pass rush will be considerably improved. Though the draft is still several months away, Washington is sorely lacking in players who can get after the quarterback, especially if free agent Chris Baker re-signs elsewhere. The Redskins finished tied for ninth in sacks last season, with 38, but four players combined for 29.5 of those sacks — Ryan Kerrigan (11.0), Trent Murphy (9.0), Preston Smith (5.0) and Baker (4.5).

Additional pass-rushers are always good to have, even though Washington needs more help on the inside than the outside, and Galette’s experience and ability would be able to generate pressure on quarterbacks while also taking some pressure off Kerrigan, Murphy and Smith.

Of course, he won’t be able to help out much at all if he sustains another injury.

